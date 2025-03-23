HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Minor boy injured during firing at yajna in Haryana

Sun, 23 March 2025
Share:
15:00
image
The police on Sunday registered an attempt to murder case based on the complaint from a minor boy, who sustained bullet injury after a security guard opened fire at a Mahayajna being conducted in Kurukshetra. 

The yajna is being organised at Keshav Park in Kurukshetra by Shri Shri 1008 Swami Hari Om of Tripura Shaktipeeth, Manikut. 

A large group of brahmins have arrived to perform rituals at the event being held from March 18 to 27. 

The police said an altercation broke out on Saturday when some brahmins, who had come to perform the rituals, complained of the bad quality of food being served to them. 

An unidentified security guard allegedly opened fire at them, injuring 16-year-old Ashish Kumar from Lucknow. 

The enraged brahmins then ransacked posters of the event and allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, during which another person, Prince from Uttar Pradesh, was injured. 

A large number of brahmins had also blocked the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road on Saturday, the police said. 

Krishna Gate station house officer Jagdish Chand said on Sunday that based on the injured boy's complaint, a case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

The police have launched an investigation, Chand said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Royals win toss; elect to bowl vs SRH
IPL 2025 Updates: Royals win toss; elect to bowl vs SRH

LIVE! Sambhal mosque chief in cop custody for statement
LIVE! Sambhal mosque chief in cop custody for statement

SC shares photos, video of cash recovery at judge home
SC shares photos, video of cash recovery at judge home

The Supreme Court of India has released an inquiry report into the alleged discovery of a large amount of cash at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The report, which includes photos and videos, was uploaded on the...

Sena's Nirupam claims B'desh links to Nagpur violence
Sena's Nirupam claims B'desh links to Nagpur violence

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has alleged the involvement of individuals with links to Bangladesh in the recent violence in Nagpur. Nirupam also claimed the violence was "pre-meditated" and was part of a larger conspiracy. He further...

Indian-origin man, daughter killed in US store shooting
Indian-origin man, daughter killed in US store shooting

A 56-year-old Indian-origin man and his 24-year-old daughter were shot and killed at a convenience store in Virginia. Police have arrested a 44-year-old man, George Frazier Devon Wharton, in connection with the shooting. Wharton is...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD