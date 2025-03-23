Minor boy injured during firing at yajna in Haryana

15:00





The yajna is being organised at Keshav Park in Kurukshetra by Shri Shri 1008 Swami Hari Om of Tripura Shaktipeeth, Manikut.





A large group of brahmins have arrived to perform rituals at the event being held from March 18 to 27.





The police said an altercation broke out on Saturday when some brahmins, who had come to perform the rituals, complained of the bad quality of food being served to them.





An unidentified security guard allegedly opened fire at them, injuring 16-year-old Ashish Kumar from Lucknow.





The enraged brahmins then ransacked posters of the event and allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, during which another person, Prince from Uttar Pradesh, was injured.





A large number of brahmins had also blocked the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road on Saturday, the police said.





Krishna Gate station house officer Jagdish Chand said on Sunday that based on the injured boy's complaint, a case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.





The police have launched an investigation, Chand said. -- PTI

The police on Sunday registered an attempt to murder case based on the complaint from a minor boy, who sustained bullet injury after a security guard opened fire at a Mahayajna being conducted in Kurukshetra.