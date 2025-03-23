Meerut murder: Accused suffering from drug withdrawal symptoms in jail

13:43

Muskan Rastogi (right) and her lover Sahil Shukla/File image





Muskan and Sahil allegedly killed her husband Saurabh Rajput, dismembered his body, and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar.





It was found in the investigation that both of the accused were drug addicts.





"It was found that they are drug addicts...There were withdrawals symptoms, they couldn't have accused to drugs in jail. They are being given medicines for withdrawal symptoms. They are being treated through de-addiction centres and counselling is being given to them; they are also being sent for Yoga and meditation," senior jail superintendent Viresh Raj Sharma told ANI.





Sharma said that both were lodged in separate barracks and there's no contact between them inside the jail.





"They were told that as per the system in jail, there is no contact between barracks for men and barracks for women; that they both are separate barracks. So, they were lodged separately" Sharma said.





Sharma said that Muskan Rastogi's told him that her family has refused to fight her case. He added that a government defence counsel would fight her case. -- ANI

