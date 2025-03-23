HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Drug trafficker held after exchange of fire with police in Arunachal

Sun, 23 March 2025
18:41
A drug trafficker, wanted in several cases, was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's capital region after an exchange of fire between the criminal and police personnel, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended him from Hollongi near here on Saturday evening and seized 12 grams of narcotics substance and a US-made sophisticated firearm from his possession, Capital superintendent of police Rohit Rajbir Singh told reporters.

Based on intelligence inputs, a police team asked a vehicle to stop but it did not, and as the suspect attempted to flee the spot, the police personnel chased the four-wheeler and intercepted it, the SP said.

Rohit (alias Ruhit) Basumatary, the accused drug trafficker, then started firing at the police team, and the police personnel led by SDPO Kengo Dirchi retaliated, Singh said.

The SP also said the police exhibited commendable restraint and professionalism, ensuring no harm to civilians.

The accused was taken to R K Mission Hospital here for medical treatment, and two officers were also injured in the operation, the SP said. -- PTI

