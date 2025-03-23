HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Declining mortality rate increases pension liability: Kerala minister

Sun, 23 March 2025
Share:
18:22
Kerala cultural affairs and fisheries minister Saji Cherian
Kerala cultural affairs and fisheries minister Saji Cherian
Kerala cultural affairs and fisheries minister Saji Cherian has indirectly said that the state's "declining mortality rate is increasing the government's pension liability." 

Addressing a meeting of the State NGO Union in Alappuzha on Saturday, Cherian claimed not only is the birth rate low, but the death rate is also significantly low in Kerala. 

"There are lakhs of people receiving pensions in Kerala. The mortality rate is remarkably low. I don't mean that everyone should die. Kerala is number one in healthcare, and that is also a problem," he said. 

The minister added that many people live up to 95 or even 100 years. 

To support his argument, Cherian cited the example of his 94-year-old mother, stating that she continues to receive Rs 50,000 as a government pension. 

When asked for his reaction to the minister's remarks, CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan refrained from giving a direct response. 

He noted that both the birth rate and the death rate are declining in the state and emphasised that the government's objective is the welfare of all citizens, including pensioners. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Shami strikes; Royals sink further
IPL 2025 Updates: Shami strikes; Royals sink further

LIVE! Muslim body announces agitation against waqf bill
LIVE! Muslim body announces agitation against waqf bill

Sambhal mosque body chief held in Nov violence case
Sambhal mosque body chief held in Nov violence case

Zafar Ali, the president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence that erupted in November 2022 over a court-ordered survey of the mosque. Ali's brother alleged...

CJI forms probe panel after HC CJ's report, cop video
CJI forms probe panel after HC CJ's report, cop video

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has ordered an in-house inquiry into allegations against a Delhi High Court judge, Justice Yashwant Varma, after reports of burnt cash being found at his residence. The inquiry will be...

Sena's Nirupam claims B'desh links to Nagpur violence
Sena's Nirupam claims B'desh links to Nagpur violence

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has alleged the involvement of individuals with links to Bangladesh in the recent violence in Nagpur. Nirupam also claimed the violence was "pre-meditated" and was part of a larger conspiracy. He further...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD