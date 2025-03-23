Chandigarh grenade attack: NIA chargesheets 4 Babbar Khalsa International terrorists

17:04





As per a release by the NIA, the chargesheet filed before the Special NIA Court in Chandigarh includes Pakistan-based designated individual terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia.





The release notes that the two terrorists were the primary handlers and conspirators behind the attack.





They had provided logistical support, terror funds, weapons, and ammunition to India based on-ground operatives in Chandigarh for executing the grenade attack.





As per the release, the September 2024 attack was intended to target a retired officer of the Punjab Police, who the assailants believed to be the occupant of the house.





"Investigations revealed that Rinda, along with Happy Passia, had orchestrated the conspiracy to strike terror among law enforcement officials and general public through the grenade attack, as part of the broader aim to promote BKI's terrorist agenda. They had recruited local operatives, namely Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who were tasked with carrying out the attack under their direct instructions," the agency said. -- ANI

The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted four terror operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International terrorist organisation in the 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack case, officials said on Sunday.