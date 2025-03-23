HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

6 days after violence, curfew totally lifted in Nagpur

Sun, 23 March 2025
Share:
15:51
File image
File image
Curfew was lifted from the remaining four areas of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday, six days after violence rocked the city, officials said. 

Following the violence on March 17, curfew was imposed in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police station areas. 

Violent mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on Monday night amid rumours that a chadar with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. 

Earlier, curfew was lifted from Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police station areas on March 20, and from Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Lakadganj, Sakkardara and Imambada areas on March 22. 

Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Singal on Sunday ordered the lifting of curfew in the remaining Kotwali, Tehsil, Ganeshpeth and Yashodhara Nagar police station areas from 3 pm. 

Patrolling will continue in sensitive areas along with the deployment of local police, an official said. 

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on March 17 over rumours that a `chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during the VHP protest. 

Authorities subsequently said the rumours were baseless and were spread mischievously. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Head on the attack; SRH off a flier!
IPL 2025 Updates: Head on the attack; SRH off a flier!

LIVE! 6 days after violence, curfew totally lifted in Nagpur
LIVE! 6 days after violence, curfew totally lifted in Nagpur

Alert in C'garh, J'khand as Maoists escalate IED blasts
Alert in C'garh, J'khand as Maoists escalate IED blasts

An alert has been sounded in the anti-Naxal operations theatre of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand following a "spike" in IED blasts and recoveries, including that of a device rigged with beer bottles and a small antenna for remote control...

Woman director of private hospital shot dead in Bihar
Woman director of private hospital shot dead in Bihar

The victim was diagnosed with several gunshot injuries, after which she was referred to AIIMS, where she succumbed to her injuries.

'Nitish Kumar Is Behaving Oddly'
'Nitish Kumar Is Behaving Oddly'

'We used to discuss how image-conscious Nitish Kumar was and his sophisticated conduct in public life. All this has become a thing of the past.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD