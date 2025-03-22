Meerut killing: Autopsy reveals chilling details

15:56

The post-mortem of former merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput has revealed the extreme brutality with which he was killed and the body dismembered allegedly by his wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla.

His head was severed from the body, both hands were cut off from the wrist and his legs were bent backwards, suggesting an attempt to fit the body in a drum, the autopsy report disclosed. The cause of death has been attributed to shock and excessive bleeding.





Rajput was allegedly drugged and then stabbed to death by his wife and her lover on March 4, his body dismembered and sealed inside a drum with cement. The duo then went on a vacation to Himachal Pradesh, all the while misleading Rajput's family by sending them messages from his phone.





The matter was reported to police on March 18, following which Muskan and Sahil were arrested.





Doctors who conducted the post-mortem reported that Rajput was stabbed in the heart with extreme force thrice, indicating a sustained and violent attack. "The blows from the sharp long knife pierced deep inside the heart," one of the doctors said.





Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed the postmortem findings. "Muskaan brutally stabbed Saurabh in his heart, puncturing it. His neck was severed and both palms were cut off. The body was cut up into four pieces to fit it in the drum," the officer said.





The medical team further detailed the gruesome attempt to conceal the body.





"It was put in the drum and then filled with dust and cement. The body solidified in the cement and did not rot due to lack of air. The smell was not extremely foul," a member of the post-mortem team disclosed. -- PTI