HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flights resume at London Heathrow after power outage

Sat, 22 March 2025
Share:
16:27
image
Air India, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways operated their scheduled flights from the national capital to London Heathrow on Saturday as the UK airport resumed operations after being impacted by a power outage.
 
Travel plans of thousands of passengers who were scheduled to fly to LHR, including from Indian cities, were disrupted on Friday due to the cancellation of flights.

An official said Air India, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic operated their flights to LHR on Saturday morning, and another Air India flight is scheduled to depart in the afternoon.

Delhi Airport has six daily flights connecting with LHR.

British Airways has eight flights per day between India and LHR, including three from Mumbai and two from Delhi. Virgin Atlantic has five daily flights to LHR from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Air India has six flights to LHR.

In a series of posts on X, LHR airport on Saturday said flights have resumed and "we are open and fully operational".

Teams across the airport continue to do everything they can do to support passengers impacted by yesterday's outage at an off airport substation, it said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Meerut killing: Autopsy reveals chilling details
LIVE! Meerut killing: Autopsy reveals chilling details

Sunita Williams to get overtime pay? Trump responds
Sunita Williams to get overtime pay? Trump responds

Trump on Friday said he would pay out of his pockets the overtime for astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams, who returned to Earth this week after spending nine months in space.

Our representation mustn't...: CM's meet on delimitation
Our representation mustn't...: CM's meet on delimitation

Stalin made it clear that the fight is likely to be taken forward through the legal route also.

Hindu seer booked for remarks against Mahatma Gandhi
Hindu seer booked for remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

The complainant also alleged that Narsinghanand used abusive language against the Ghaziabad police commissioner and the assistant police commissioner of Loni in a video.

Those who intimidate Muslims...: Ajit amid Aurangzeb row
Those who intimidate Muslims...: Ajit amid Aurangzeb row

Ajit's remarks came at a time when Maharashtra is witnessing heated political debates over the Mahayuti government's demand to remove Mughal empire Aurangzeb's grave from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD