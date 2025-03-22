HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cops alert as drone camera crashes inside AIIMS campus in J-K

Sat, 22 March 2025
Share:
18:35
image
A drone camera was seized after it crashed on a residential building inside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus in Jammu and Kashmir's Sambha district, officials said on Saturday.
 
The campus falls under the 'no-flying zone' category, and the presence of the drone has prompted a security alert, police said.
 
After being informed by some residents who noticed the drone falling on Friday night, a team from Vijaypur police station seized it from the roof of a residential building in the campus, they said.
 
An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of law and an investigation is on, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Shreya Ghoshal's Eden Gardens spell
IPL 2025 Updates: Shreya Ghoshal's Eden Gardens spell

LIVE! UP: Pregnant woman, unborn child die at fake hospital
LIVE! UP: Pregnant woman, unborn child die at fake hospital

'North will make us secondary citizens': TN delimitation meet
'North will make us secondary citizens': TN delimitation meet

The meeting was attended by CMs of Kerala, Punjab and Telangana -- Pinarayi Vijayan, Bhagwant Manna and A Revanth Reddy, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and senior BRS leader KT Ramarao among others.

Meerut woman went to Kasol with lover after killing husband
Meerut woman went to Kasol with lover after killing husband

The couple introduced themselves as husband and wife, checked into a hotel in Kasol on March 10, stayed for six days, and left on March 16. Their driver accompanied them, said hotel operator Aman Kumar on Saturday.

Meerut horror: Heart pierced, head severed, hands cut off
Meerut horror: Heart pierced, head severed, hands cut off

'Muskaan brutally stabbed Saurabh in his heart, puncturing it. His neck was severed and both palms were cut off. The body was cut up into four pieces to fit it in the drum'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD