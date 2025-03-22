Cops alert as drone camera crashes inside AIIMS campus in J-K

18:35

A drone camera was seized after it crashed on a residential building inside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus in Jammu and Kashmir's Sambha district, officials said on Saturday.

The campus falls under the 'no-flying zone' category, and the presence of the drone has prompted a security alert, police said.

After being informed by some residents who noticed the drone falling on Friday night, a team from Vijaypur police station seized it from the roof of a residential building in the campus, they said.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of law and an investigation is on, they said. -- PTI