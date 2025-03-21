Why Sudiksha's parents want her declared dead

14:21





Investigators believe Konanki drowned "and no evidence of foul play has been found," Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki wrote in a letter obtained by CNN, asking that police "proceed with the legal declaration of her death." As of Thursday, the investigation into her disappearance by the Dominican Republic National Police continues.





"We understand that certain legal procedures must be followed and are prepared to comply with any necessary formalities or documentation,' Konanki's parents' letter reads.





"Initiating this process will allow our family to begin the grieving process and address matters related to her absence."





The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia, where Konanki's family lives, told CNN that while it "supports the wishes of Konanki's grieving parents to seek closure in their request that the Dominican law enforcement authorities acknowledge the death of their daughter by accidental drowning," it is up to Dominican Republican authorities to make that determination.





-- CNN.

