Who is the Indian who bought Husain's Rs 119 cr painting?

Kiran Nadar





According to a report in The Economic Times, the painting was auctioned to an 'unnamed institution' which is none other than the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA).





While Nadar was unavailable for comment, chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka confirmed that Kiran had indeed bought the painting and wrote on 'X': "Indian modern art gets its due! M F Husain's Gram Yatra (1954) breaks the Rs 100 crore barriers, selling for $13.8M to Kiran Nadar."





According to Christie's "The Husain painting, is 'magnum opus, a cornerstone of his oeuvre celebrating the diversity and dynamism of a newly independent India'."





The 1954 painting that left India the year it was completed comprises 13 unique panels that occupy almost 14 feet across a single canvas, Untitled (Gram Yatra) also known as the 'Volodarsky Husain'. It is not only one of the largest but also one of the most significant paintings of Husain.





Kiran Nadar is an Indian philanthropist and wife of HCL founder and Chairman, Shiv Nadar. She is known for her contribution to Indian art world through her personal collections of works by prominent Indian and international artists.





She runs Kiran Nadar Museum of Art dedicated to promote modern and contemporary art of India.





