HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Who is the Indian who bought Husain's Rs 119 cr painting?

Fri, 21 March 2025
Share:
09:55
Kiran Nadar
Kiran Nadar
Philanthropist Kiran Nadar has bought MF Husain's 'Untitled (Gram Yatra)' painting for Rs 119 crore. The painting was hidden in Norway for decades before Christie's auctioned it at New York's Rockefeller Centre on Wednesday. 

According to a report in The Economic Times, the painting was auctioned to an 'unnamed institution' which is none other than the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA). 

While Nadar was unavailable for comment, chairman of RPG Enterprises, Harsh Goenka confirmed that Kiran had indeed bought the painting and wrote on 'X': "Indian modern art gets its due! M F Husain's Gram Yatra (1954) breaks the Rs 100 crore barriers, selling for $13.8M to Kiran Nadar."

According to Christie's "The Husain painting, is 'magnum opus, a cornerstone of his oeuvre celebrating the diversity and dynamism of a newly independent India'." 

The 1954 painting that left India the year it was completed comprises 13 unique panels that occupy almost 14 feet across a single canvas, Untitled (Gram Yatra) also known as the 'Volodarsky Husain'. It is not only one of the largest but also one of the most significant paintings of Husain. 

Kiran Nadar is an Indian philanthropist and wife of HCL founder and Chairman, Shiv Nadar. She is known for her contribution to Indian art world through her personal collections of works by prominent Indian and international artists. 

She runs Kiran Nadar Museum of Art dedicated to promote modern and contemporary art of India. 

Report: Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Who is the Indian who bought Husain's Rs 119 cr painting?
LIVE! Who is the Indian who bought Husain's Rs 119 cr painting?

US judge blocks Indian student's deportation over Hamas ties
US judge blocks Indian student's deportation over Hamas ties

In his petition, Suri's lawyer said that he is being punished as his wife, who is a US citizen, is of Palestinian heritage and because the government suspects that he and his wife are against the US foreign policy towards Israel.

Trump signs executive order to 'eliminate' Education Dept
Trump signs executive order to 'eliminate' Education Dept

Trump said that the funds used to support students with disabilities and scholarships will be preserved and these duties will be provided to other institutions.

'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'
'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'

'Neither are Baloch insurgents capable of breaking up Pakistan, nor has Pakistan learned any lessons from the 1971 debacle that led to the country's dismemberment.'

What Husain Record Sale Will Fund...
What Husain Record Sale Will Fund...

Proceeds from the sale will support the training of future generations of doctors at the Oslo University Hospital.The fascinating story behind the Husain painting which set a new record for modern Indian art.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD