HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US SC to hear Tahawwur Rana's extradition plea again

Fri, 21 March 2025
Share:
09:25
image
US Supreme Court justices will hear next month Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana's renewed application, submitted to Chief Justice John Roberts, seeking a stay of his extradition to India. 

Rana, 64, is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles and submitted an "Emergency Application For Stay Pending Litigation of Petition For Writ of Habeas Corpus on February 27, 2025 with Elena Kagan, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit. 

Earlier this month, Kagan had denied the application. Rana had then renewed his "Emergency Application for Stay Pending Litigation of Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus previously addressed to Justice Kagan, and requested that the renewed application be directed to Chief Justice Roberts.

An order on the Supreme Court website noted that Rana's renewed application has been distributed for Conference of 4/4/2025 and application has been referred to the Court. New York-based eminent Indian-American attorney Ravi Batra told PTI that Rana had made his application to the Supreme Court to prevent extradition, which Justice Kagan denied on March 6. 

The application is now before Roberts, who has shared it with the Court to conference so as to harness the entire Court's view. Batra added that the issue before the Supreme Court is that since the President is constitutionally empowered to engage in foreign policy in the comity of nations and it's our national policy to be against terror -- be it state-sponsored or Lone Wolf - is there any law or constitutional principle that the Court can justly rely upon to disagree with, and block, President (Donald) Trump's extradition decision. Batra added that he fully expects that in calmer times CJ Roberts would deny Rana the right to stay in America and avoid facing justice in India." 

"During current times, with so many district judges blocking President Trump's domestic agenda changes...the Supreme Court will enjoy denying Rana more easily. After President Trump and PM (Narendra) Modi met in the Oval, President Trump announced in the press conference that Rana will be extradited to India, to face his victims and his justice. The current posture is akin to a fish out of water, but moving around a lot to try to get back into American waters," Batra said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Who is the Indian who bought Husain's Rs 119 cr painting?
LIVE! Who is the Indian who bought Husain's Rs 119 cr painting?

US judge blocks Indian student's deportation over Hamas ties
US judge blocks Indian student's deportation over Hamas ties

In his petition, Suri's lawyer said that he is being punished as his wife, who is a US citizen, is of Palestinian heritage and because the government suspects that he and his wife are against the US foreign policy towards Israel.

Trump signs executive order to 'eliminate' Education Dept
Trump signs executive order to 'eliminate' Education Dept

Trump said that the funds used to support students with disabilities and scholarships will be preserved and these duties will be provided to other institutions.

'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'
'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'

'Neither are Baloch insurgents capable of breaking up Pakistan, nor has Pakistan learned any lessons from the 1971 debacle that led to the country's dismemberment.'

What Husain Record Sale Will Fund...
What Husain Record Sale Will Fund...

Proceeds from the sale will support the training of future generations of doctors at the Oslo University Hospital.The fascinating story behind the Husain painting which set a new record for modern Indian art.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD