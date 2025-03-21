UP prof accused of raping students, filming acts, held

11:02





Rajnish Kumar, the Chief Proctor of the Seth Phool Chand Bagla PG College in Hathras, had been on the run since the allegations broke earlier this week, accompanied by horrific videos of students being sexually assaulted that were shared with the cops on a USB flash, or pen, drive.





Police sources told NDTV Kumar claimed not to know how many women he had abused.





He said he only began recording his attacks a few years ago -- after a web camera inadvertently recorded a student being molested -- indicating many more women may have been raped.





Sources said he had also accepted bribes from students and their parents to give them higher marks on tests and find them jobs, which he also used to force sexual favours.

