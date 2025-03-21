HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP prof accused of raping students, filming acts, held

Fri, 21 March 2025
Police in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj have arrested a 50-year-old Geography professor accused of sexually abusing his students -- he allegedly filmed these acts and used these 59 videos to blackmail them into silence, as well as force them to perform further sexual favours, reports NDTV.

Rajnish Kumar, the Chief Proctor of the Seth Phool Chand Bagla PG College in Hathras, had been on the run since the allegations broke earlier this week, accompanied by horrific videos of students being sexually assaulted that were shared with the cops on a USB flash, or pen, drive.

Police sources told NDTV Kumar claimed not to know how many women he had abused.

He said he only began recording his attacks a few years ago -- after a web camera inadvertently recorded a student being molested -- indicating many more women may have been raped.

Sources said he had also accepted bribes from students and their parents to give them higher marks on tests and find them jobs, which he also used to force sexual favours.

