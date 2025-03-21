HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UK's Heathrow Airport closed due to power outage

Fri, 21 March 2025
Share:
09:04
image
London's Heathrow Airport will remain closed on Friday after a fire at an electrical substation triggered a major power outage, disrupting operations at one of the world's busiest airports.

"Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March,"  the airport operator said on X.

Passengers have been urged not to travel to the airport and to contact their airlines for updates.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Who is the Indian who bought Husain's Rs 119 cr painting?
LIVE! Who is the Indian who bought Husain's Rs 119 cr painting?

US judge blocks Indian student's deportation over Hamas ties
US judge blocks Indian student's deportation over Hamas ties

In his petition, Suri's lawyer said that he is being punished as his wife, who is a US citizen, is of Palestinian heritage and because the government suspects that he and his wife are against the US foreign policy towards Israel.

Trump signs executive order to 'eliminate' Education Dept
Trump signs executive order to 'eliminate' Education Dept

Trump said that the funds used to support students with disabilities and scholarships will be preserved and these duties will be provided to other institutions.

'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'
'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'

'Neither are Baloch insurgents capable of breaking up Pakistan, nor has Pakistan learned any lessons from the 1971 debacle that led to the country's dismemberment.'

What Husain Record Sale Will Fund...
What Husain Record Sale Will Fund...

Proceeds from the sale will support the training of future generations of doctors at the Oslo University Hospital.The fascinating story behind the Husain painting which set a new record for modern Indian art.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD