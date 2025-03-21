UK's Heathrow Airport closed due to power outage

09:04

London's Heathrow Airport will remain closed on Friday after a fire at an electrical substation triggered a major power outage, disrupting operations at one of the world's busiest airports.





"Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23h59 on 21 March," the airport operator said on X.





Passengers have been urged not to travel to the airport and to contact their airlines for updates.