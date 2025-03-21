HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump warns of jail time for 'sabotaging' Teslas

Fri, 21 March 2025
Share:
11:54
image
United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that people who get caught sabotaging Tesla cars may stand a chance to go to jail for up to twenty years.
 
 In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders. WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU!!!"
 
 The statement by Trump comes after US Attorney General Pam Bondi has called the recent violent attacks on Tesla property "nothing short of domestic terrorism" and vowed to investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes.
 
 In a statement, Bondi stated, "The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences."
 
 "We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes," she added.
 
 Bondi's statement came after five Tesla vehicles were damaged when a fire erupted at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning. The incident was the latest of such incidents aimed at the electric vehicle company, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, ABC News reported. 
 
 Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk started serving as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Tesla vehicles, dealerships and charging stations have been vandalised and faced protests in recent weeks.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India skips Pakistan National Day event in Delhi
LIVE! India skips Pakistan National Day event in Delhi

Delhi woman strangled, tied to rock and dumped in drain
Delhi woman strangled, tied to rock and dumped in drain

Asif allegedly knew the victim, Komal (22), for around 12 years, they said.

Officers ignoring MLAs' calls: Delhi assembly speaker
Officers ignoring MLAs' calls: Delhi assembly speaker

Gupta sought to draw the top city bureaucrat's attention to the procedure and protocol to be adhered to by the government officers while dealing with the members of the assembly.

The Lady Who Bought Husain For 118 Cr
The Lady Who Bought Husain For 118 Cr

Meet Kiran Nadar, bridge champion, art collector, do gooder.

'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'
'Blaming India Is Pakistan's Go-To Excuse'

'Neither are Baloch insurgents capable of breaking up Pakistan, nor has Pakistan learned any lessons from the 1971 debacle that led to the country's dismemberment.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD