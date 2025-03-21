Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1%

16:53





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 557.45 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 76,905.51. During the day, it surged 693.88 points or 0.90 per cent to 77,041.94. The NSE Nifty climbed 159.75 points or 0.69 per cent to 23,350.40.





Experts said the US Fed has suggested the possibility of two rate cuts this year reigniting the optimism in the domestic market.





From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and Zomato were among the gainers. However, Infosys, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. -- PTI

