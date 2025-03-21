HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1%

Fri, 21 March 2025
16:53
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 1 per cent on Friday, marking their fifth day of rise on the back of fresh foreign fund inflows and gains in bank stocks. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 557.45 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 76,905.51. During the day, it surged 693.88 points or 0.90 per cent to 77,041.94. The NSE Nifty climbed 159.75 points or 0.69 per cent to 23,350.40. 

Experts said the US Fed has suggested the possibility of two rate cuts this year reigniting the optimism in the domestic market. 

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and Zomato were among the gainers. However, Infosys, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Holi murder: Water from hose entered body via anus

Who is Justice Varma, at centre of cash discovery row?

The 56-year-old judge, enrolled as an advocate in 1992, was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad high court on October 13, 2014 and took oath as a permanent judge of that court on February 1, 2016.

'Not trash bin': Lawyers oppose Justice Varma's transfer

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has opposed the transfer of Delhi High Court sitting judge Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official home a huge stash of cash was reportedly discovered. The association said that the Supreme...

'Sahil made Muskan sit on Saurabh's chest and stab him'

"Sahil got Muskan to kill her husband. First, he made her sit on Saurabh's chest. Then he brought a knife from the kitchen, showed her how to wield it and directed her to insert the knife in Saurabh's heart thrice.

UP shocker: Man operates on self after watching YouTube

Raja Babu, a resident of Sunrakh village, had cut and stitched his own abdomen on Tuesday using surgical blades, stitch cords, and needles purchased from the market. When his condition worsened on Wednesday, his nephew, Rahul, rushed him...

