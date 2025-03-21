Rupee jumps 36 paise to close at 86 against US dollar

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fri, 21 March 2025
Rising for the sixth straight session, the rupee appreciated 36 paise to close at 86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday on a sharp rise in the domestic equity markets and fresh foreign capital inflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.26, then touched an intraday high of 85.93 and a low of 86.30 against the greenback. The unit ended the session at 86 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 36 paise from its previous closing level.

On Thursday, the rupee stayed almost flat and appreciated just 1 paisa to close at 86.36 against the US dollar.

This is the sixth straight session of gain for the rupee, during which it has added 123 paise.   -- PTI

LIVE! Justice Varma's transfer independent of enquiry: SC

Karnataka assembly clears 4% Muslim quota in contracts

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed a Bill providing 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts, sparking protests from the opposition BJP. The Bill, which amends the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act,...

'Told US that...': India on treatment of deportees

India has expressed concern to the US authorities over the treatment of deportees on a flight that landed on February 5, particularly with respect to the use of shackles, especially on women. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has...

Who is Justice Varma, at centre of cash discovery row?

The 56-year-old judge, enrolled as an advocate in 1992, was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad high court on October 13, 2014 and took oath as a permanent judge of that court on February 1, 2016.

Will 300 be breached in IPL 2025?

The batters who will be salivating at the prospect of breaching the 300-mark when IPL 2025 gets under way on Saturday.

