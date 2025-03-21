Rupee jumps 36 paise to close at 86 against US dollar

20:26

Rising for the sixth straight session, the rupee appreciated 36 paise to close at 86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday on a sharp rise in the domestic equity markets and fresh foreign capital inflows.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.26, then touched an intraday high of 85.93 and a low of 86.30 against the greenback. The unit ended the session at 86 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 36 paise from its previous closing level.





On Thursday, the rupee stayed almost flat and appreciated just 1 paisa to close at 86.36 against the US dollar.





This is the sixth straight session of gain for the rupee, during which it has added 123 paise. -- PTI