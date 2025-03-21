HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RG Kar protest leader Dr Goswami shifted to Darjeeling

Fri, 21 March 2025
File image of a protest against the rape-murder of RG Kar Hospital doctor
West Bengal government on Thursday transferred Dr Subarna Goswami, a prominent figure in the protests demanding justice for the female doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital to Darjeeling as the Superintendent of the Darjeeling TB Hospital.  

Goswami, a member of the West Bengal public health cum administrative services and presently posted as a Deputy CMOH-II, Purba Bardhaman, has been transferred to Darjeeling TB Hospital with immediate effect, according to a notification issued.  

As one of the key faces of the protests, Dr. Goswami had been advocating for justice and accountability in the wake of the tragedy. Her transfer has raised eyebrows, with many wondering if it's a attempt to silence her or distance her from the case.  

Sunetra Majumder, deputy CMOH--IV, Purba Bardhaman will take charge of the deputy CMOH--II, Purba Bardhaman, temporarily in addition to her normal duty until further orders, the notification further stated. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Will Sunita, Wilmore get overtime for longer space stay?
Will Sunita, Wilmore get overtime for longer space stay?

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who returned to Earth after spending 286 days in space, will not receive any overtime for their extended stay, despite their spacecraft malfunctioning. NASA rules state astronauts are treated...

Enraged over pay cut, Pune driver set afire vehicle
Enraged over pay cut, Pune driver set afire vehicle

A disgruntled driver allegedly set a minibus on fire near Pune, killing four employees and injuring ten others. The driver, Janardan Hambardekar, was angry after his salary was cut and procured benzene to start the fire. He is currently...

25 Indians on death row in UAE, govt tells RS
25 Indians on death row in UAE, govt tells RS

The Indian government has informed Parliament that 25 Indian nationals have been sentenced to death in the UAE, but the judgments are yet to be implemented. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that 10,152 Indian prisoners, including...

Modi's Media Triumph With Uncertain Returns
Modi's Media Triumph With Uncertain Returns

'Unsurprisingly, Trump shared Modi's podcast with Fridman on his Truth account.''The intentions of Trump, a transactional president, are never easy to tell.''We will know in the next fortnight if and when he unfolds reciprocal tariffs on...

