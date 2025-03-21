RG Kar protest leader Dr Goswami shifted to Darjeeling

00:27

File image of a protest against the rape-murder of RG Kar Hospital doctor





Goswami, a member of the West Bengal public health cum administrative services and presently posted as a Deputy CMOH-II, Purba Bardhaman, has been transferred to Darjeeling TB Hospital with immediate effect, according to a notification issued.





As one of the key faces of the protests, Dr. Goswami had been advocating for justice and accountability in the wake of the tragedy. Her transfer has raised eyebrows, with many wondering if it's a attempt to silence her or distance her from the case.





Sunetra Majumder, deputy CMOH--IV, Purba Bardhaman will take charge of the deputy CMOH--II, Purba Bardhaman, temporarily in addition to her normal duty until further orders, the notification further stated. -- ANI

West Bengal government on Thursday transferred Dr Subarna Goswami, a prominent figure in the protests demanding justice for the female doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital to Darjeeling as the Superintendent of the Darjeeling TB Hospital.