Oppn demands judicial probe into honey-trap allegations

Fri, 21 March 2025
16:32
image
The opposition BJP and JD(S) created a ruckus in the Karnataka Assembly on Friday, demanding a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge into the alleged "honey-trap" attempt involving a minister and other politicians. BJP and JD(S) members stormed into the well of the House, protesting with CDs in hand and shouting slogans, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured them of a high-level probe. 

Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna had informed the Assembly on Thursday that there had been attempts to honey-trap him and that at least 48 politicians across parties had fallen victim to similar schemes. Addressing the issue, Siddaramaiah stated that no one would be protected, regardless of their position, and that the government would ensure a thorough investigation and necessary action. 

"Rajanna has spoken about an attempt to honey-trap him. Home Minister G Parameshwara has already responded, stating that a high-level investigation will be conducted. Let Rajanna file a complaint. All Congress, BJP, and JD(S) members will be provided protection. Those who have violated the law must be punished accordingly," he said. 

A probe would be conducted to identify those behind the honey-trap attempt, Siddaramaiah assured. "It is our responsibility to protect all citizens of the state. We will ensure a high-level investigation." -- PTI

