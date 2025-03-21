HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Only army left to be deployed to protect Aurangzeb's tomb: Sena-UBT

Fri, 21 March 2025
18:03
image
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Ambadas Danve on Friday criticised the shielding of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in the district by metal sheets, saying only the army was left to be brought in to guard the ASI site now.

Danve, leader of opposition in the state legislative council, posted on X a picture of metal sheets covering the site at Khultabad near in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Amid demands that the tomb be removed, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) put up metal sheets on two sides of the 18th century monument two days ago.

Those who came to power seeking blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have 'built a fort' around the tomb of Aurangzeb who killed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Sena-UBT leader said.

"A fence will also come up. Only the army is left to be deployed," he said, adding the hashtag 'Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai'.

The district administration, meanwhile, has also erected barricades at multiple locations in Khultabad town and posted a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) contingent besides some 50 additional police personnel and home guards.   -- PTI

