Nepalese student who died at KIIT had complained earlier

Nepalese students were forced to leave the campus after the incident





Replying to a written question from Congress MLA Dasarathi Gomanga, Suraj said the engineering student had filed a complaint of sexual harassment before the KIIT authorities on March 12, 2024, about 11 months before her death. He told the assembly that 19 people have so far appeared before the high-level committee set up by the state government, to inquire into the girl's death and the subsequent harassment of those protesting it, and recorded their statements.





He also said that the KIIT has submitted documents to the government in regard to the formation of an internal committee as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The body of the 20-year-old was found in her hostel room on February 16. She allegedly ended her life as no action was taken over her sexual harassment complaint, according to police Suraj said the Higher Education Department has not provided any grant to KIIT during the last financial year. -- PTI

The Nepalese student, who died by suicide at KIIT in February, had lodged a complaint of sexual harassment before the varsity authorities in March last year, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj told the Odisha assembly on Friday.