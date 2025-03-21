Nagpur violence: 17 sent to police custody till Mar 22

14:34





The accused were produced on Thursday night before magistrate Maimuna Sultana during which the police sought their custody for seven days. The court, however, granted custody only for two days.





The persons have been arrested in connection with an FIR registered by the Ganeshpeth police. The court in its order said the offences levelled against the accused were serious in nature and hence their custodial interrogation was required. Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Nagpur on Monday evening after rumours began circulating about a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.





Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the seriousness of the offence, it is necessary to secure physical presence of the accused persons with the investigating agency as it prima facie appears that the accusation against the accused persons is well-founded, the court said.

-- PTI

A local court in Nagpur has remanded 17 persons arrested in connection with the violence in the city in police custody till March 22, noting the seriousness of the offence and that prima facie the accusation against them was well-founded.