Maha govt scared of Aaditya: Raut on Disha Salian case

Fri, 21 March 2025
10:29
Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut on the allegations against Aaditya Thackeray in the Disha Salian death case: "The BJP tried to raise the Aurangzeb issue, but they were not successful. Now, to hide their defeat, they have raised this issue of Disha Salian. You should see statements made by Disha Salian's parents five years ago, in which they said that they were under pressure from BJP leaders. The State government is scared of Aaditya Thackeray. Hence, they raised this issue. We have exposed Devendra Fadnavis's government on all issues." 

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said attempts were being made to malign his image over the June 2020 accidental death case of Disha Salian, and he will present his side before the court. Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday said he has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020. 

The petition demanded registration of a First Information Report against Aaditya Thackeray and transfer of the probe to the CBI, he said. The petition also claimed that his daughter was raped and murdered, and subsequently there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons, Satish Salian told reporters. 

"Attempts are being made for the last five years to malign my image. We will put forth our side in the court. We will give our replies (to the allegations) in the court," Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, told reporters in Mumbai. 

