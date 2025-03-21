HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maha extends deadline for high-security registration plates on old vehicles

Fri, 21 March 2025
Share:
12:10
image
The Maharashtra state transport department has extended the deadline for installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 to June 30. 

According to a Hindustan Times report, "In an internal circular issued to all Regional Transport Offices, transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said the extension was necessitated due to slow progress in installation of HSRP."

The department had earlier extended the deadline from March 31 to April 30. 

Quoting sources in transport department, the report said, "Only 1.8 million out of 21 million vehicles have installed HSRP." 

Presently, the official fee for installation of new number plates (HSRP) at vendor outlets, payable at the time of booking appointments for installation, is Rs 450 for two wheelers, Rs 500 for three wheelers and Rs 745 for four wheelers excluding goods and services tax (GST).  

TOP STORIES

Will IPL 2025 Opener Be Abandoned?
Will IPL 2025 Opener Be Abandoned?

For March 22, an Orange Alert has been issued while a Yellow Alert has been issued for Sunday.

LIVE! Is Nitish unwell? CM did this during nation anthem...
LIVE! Is Nitish unwell? CM did this during nation anthem...

Day after cash recovery from home, HC judge skips court
Day after cash recovery from home, HC judge skips court

A senior lawyer expressed pain and shock before the Delhi High Court over the alleged recovery of huge cash from the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, who did not hold court today. The lawyer, Arun Bhardwaj, said he and many others...

Revealed: How much PM Modi's foreign trips cost
Revealed: How much PM Modi's foreign trips cost

Nearly Rs 258 crore was incurred on 38 foreign visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi between May 2022 and December 2024, according to data shared by the government.

Delhi woman strangled, tied to rock and dumped in drain
Delhi woman strangled, tied to rock and dumped in drain

Asif allegedly knew the victim, Komal (22), for around 12 years, they said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD