Maha extends deadline for high-security registration plates on old vehicles

The Maharashtra state transport department has extended the deadline for installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 to June 30.





According to a Hindustan Times report, "In an internal circular issued to all Regional Transport Offices, transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said the extension was necessitated due to slow progress in installation of HSRP."





The department had earlier extended the deadline from March 31 to April 30.





Quoting sources in transport department, the report said, "Only 1.8 million out of 21 million vehicles have installed HSRP."





Presently, the official fee for installation of new number plates (HSRP) at vendor outlets, payable at the time of booking appointments for installation, is Rs 450 for two wheelers, Rs 500 for three wheelers and Rs 745 for four wheelers excluding goods and services tax (GST).