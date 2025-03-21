HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Justice Varma's transfer independent of enquiry: SC

Fri, 21 March 2025
19:41
The Supreme Court on Friday said misinformation and rumours were being spread over the incident related to Delhi high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire.

The proposal for Justice Varma's transfer to Allahabad high court, the court statement said, was independent and separate from in-house enquiry procedure.

The apex court said upon receiving information, the Delhi high court Chief Justice commenced an in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information.

The high court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, who had commenced enquiry prior to March 20 collegium meeting, would submit a report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna today itself, it added.

Following its examination, the court would proceed for 'further and necessary' action.  -- PTI

