Justice Varma's transfer independent of enquiry: SC

19:41

The Supreme Court on Friday said misinformation and rumours were being spread over the incident related to Delhi high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire.





The proposal for Justice Varma's transfer to Allahabad high court, the court statement said, was independent and separate from in-house enquiry procedure.





The apex court said upon receiving information, the Delhi high court Chief Justice commenced an in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information.





The high court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, who had commenced enquiry prior to March 20 collegium meeting, would submit a report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna today itself, it added.





Following its examination, the court would proceed for 'further and necessary' action. -- PTI