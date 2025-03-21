Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

15:46

Earlier, The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirmed that Israeli forces eliminated the terrorist Essam Dib Abdullah al-Dalis, Hamas' prime minister and the senior government figure in the Gaza Strip, who replaced Ruhi Mushtaha in that role after the latter was killed in July 2024. As part of his role, al-Dalis was responsible for the functioning of the Hamas terrorist organization's terror regime in the Gaza Strip, including all of the organization's systems and their use for terrorist activities.

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said it recently attacked a military site containing underground infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, and a military site containing rocket launchers in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah terrorist organization activity was observed.