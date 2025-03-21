HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Fri, 21 March 2025
The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said it recently attacked a military site containing underground infrastructure in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, and a military site containing rocket launchers in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah terrorist organization activity was observed. 

Earlier, The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirmed that Israeli forces eliminated the terrorist Essam Dib Abdullah al-Dalis, Hamas' prime minister and the senior government figure in the Gaza Strip, who replaced Ruhi Mushtaha in that role after the latter was killed in July 2024. As part of his role, al-Dalis was responsible for the functioning of the Hamas terrorist organization's terror regime in the Gaza Strip, including all of the organization's systems and their use for terrorist activities.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nepalese student who died at KIIT had complained earlier

Who is Justice Varma, at centre of cash discovery row?

The 56-year-old judge, enrolled as an advocate in 1992, was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad high court on October 13, 2014 and took oath as a permanent judge of that court on February 1, 2016.

Cash recovery row: SC collegium begins initial probe

The Supreme Court collegium has initiated an initial inquiry against Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma following the alleged discovery of a large stash of cash at his official residence during a fire incident. The collegium...

'Forces struck jungles when Naxals were busy in meeting'

Security forces killed at least 26 Naxalites in a fierce exchange in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, while four more were gunned down in Kanker district, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said on Friday. The encounter,...

Ruckus in K'taka assembly over 'honeytrap' scandal

Marshals had to forcefully evict the BJP MLAs who had surrounded the Speaker's chair.

