India 'hopes' to rebuild ties after Trudeau's exit

Fri, 21 March 2025
21:01
India on Friday said it hopes to rebuild ties with Canada based on 'mutual trust and sensitivity', blaming the downturn in the relations to the 'licence' that was given to the 'extremist and secessionist elements' in that country. 

New Delhi's comments came days after Mark Carney, an economist and political newcomer, took charge as Canada's new prime minister following the exit of Justin Trudeau from the top office.

Carney has said he wants to improve ties with India.

"The downturn in India-Canada relations was caused by the license that was given to the extremist and secessionist elements in that country," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He was responding to a question at his weekly media briefing on the current status of India-Canada bilateral ties.

"Our hope is that we can rebuild our ties based on mutual trust and sensitivity," he said.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service chief Daniel Rogers visited India last week to attend a conclave of top global intelligence czars, in an indication of efforts to improve the ties between the two sides.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September 2023 of the 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as 'absurd'.

The relations nosedived further in the second half of last year after Ottawa linked several Indian diplomats including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma to the murder of Nijjar.

In October last, India withdrew Verma and five other diplomats.

India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats from New Delhi.

In the last few months, the security officials of India and Canada resumed contacts and both sides are looking at the possibility of appointing new high commissioners.

The exit of Trudeau is being seen as an opportunity to improve the bilateral ties.   -- PTI

