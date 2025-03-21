HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Holi murder: Water from hose entered body via anus

Fri, 21 March 2025
16:36
Three persons were arrested in connection with the death of a man amid Holi celebrations in Thane district on March 14, a police official said on Friday. Satyaprakash Upadhyaya was part of group celebrating the festival by spraying water on each other in Varap village, which led to a dispute with Krishna Singh, Surabh Chanda and Manish Singh, Kalyan Taluka police station senior inspector Suresh Kadam said. 

"The three pushed a water hose into his pants, causing severe internal injuries after water entered his body through the anus. Upadhyaya was taken to a hospital in Ulhasnagar and then transferred to KEM Hospital in Mumbai, where he died on March 17. As per the post mortem report, he died of forced water intrusion," the official said. 

Krishna Singh, Surabh Chanda, and Manish Singh have been arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions for murder and other offences, he added. PTI

