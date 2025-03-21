HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Four Fire Brigade personnel sustain injuries in blaze at Andheri industrial unit

Fri, 21 March 2025
Four Fire Brigade personnel sustained injuries in a blaze at an industrial unit in Andheri in western Mumbai, officials said on Thursday. 

The blaze erupted at New Industrial Estate on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri East in the afternoon and was doused late in the evening, they added. 

"The fire was confined to shops on the ground plus two floors structure. Four Fire Brigade personnel involved in the search and rescue operation sustained injuries. They were discharged after preliminary treatment at a civic run hospital," an official said. -- PTI

