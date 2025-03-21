HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fire chief denies cash recovery at judge's home

Fri, 21 March 2025
18:50
Justice Yashwant Varma
Fire fighters found no cash during their operation to douse flames at the residence of Delhi high court Justice Yashwant Varma, Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg said on Friday.

The control room received a call about a blaze at Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at 11.35 pm on March 14 and two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, Garg told PTI.

Fire tenders reached the spot at 11.43 pm. The fire was in a store room stocked with stationery and domestic articles, Garg said, adding that it took 15 minutes to control the flames.

There were no casualties.

"Soon after dousing the flames, we informed police about the fire incident. Thereafter, a team of fire department personnel left the spot. Our fire fighters did not find any cash during their fire fighting operation," the DFS chief said. 

On Friday, the Supreme Court collegium commenced an initial inquiry against Varma from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered during the fire incident. It also reportedly called for his transfer to the Allahabad high court.  -- PTI

