Fadnavis to reach Nagpur in first visit after violence

Fri, 21 March 2025
14:45
Police on alert in Nagpur
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is reaching Nagpur Friday evening, his first visit to his home city after protest against Aurangzeb's tomb triggered violence there on Monday, an official said. 

Fadnavis will be halting in Nagpur for the night and has no public engagements till he returns here on Saturday, the official said. Declaring that no one will be spared in bringing to book those behind the violence in Nagpur, Fadnavis told the state Assembly Tuesday that it seemed like a planned incident. 

Violence erupted in Nagpur over rumours that a holy book had been desecrated by right wing outfits seeking removal of the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at Khultabad in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Fadnavis said the film Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, depicted real history. The emotions of people are overflowing and they are showing anger against Aurangzeb, he had said. PTI

