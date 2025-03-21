HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cong: Does govt have guts to give notice to X on Grok?

Fri, 21 March 2025
Congress MP Manish Tewari criticised the union government on Friday for trying to can gain favour with United States President Donald Trump's administration, after sources from the Ministry of Information and Technology said that they have not sent any notice to the company X (owned by Elon Musk) for their chatbot Grok using Hindi slang. 

Claiming that the Trump administration is being run by Elon Musk "by proxy," the Congress leader asked if the union government will have the gumption to give a notice to X. 

"This government is bending over backwards to praise, to try and somehow curry favour with the Trump administration. So therefore, under those circumstances, the Trump administration is proxy being run by Mr Elon Musk. Do you think that the government of India will have the gumption to give notice to X over Grok?" Tewari told ANI on the premises of Parliament. 

Earlier today, a post by Tewari on X claimed the same, "With Govt bending over backwards to kow tow to @realDonaldTrump through @elonmusk-doubt they have the gumption to issue @X a notice over the delightfully mischievous @grok. Aint upsetting @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk over Mr. @grok having some fun."

On Thursday, sources from Meity said that they have not sent any notice to X or Grok, and is in talks with the platforms to understand what law it is violating. Previous advisories sent to the social media by Meity are still valid, sources added. "Meity has not sent any notice to Grok or X. Meity is in talks with X and Grok to understand what law it is violating," a source said. 

Media reports, citing sources, had earlier said that the IT Ministry is in touch with X over Grok and using Hindi slang in response to questions and comments. Grok, an AI chatbot developed by xAI helps to answer user's questions and provide helpful insights, often with a dash of outside perspective on humanity, according to Grok. As per the chatbot its goal is to assist users. -- ANI

