12:08

Representational image





The SC collegium led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna made the recommendations for his transfer to the central government.





Justice Varma took oath as Delhi high court judge in October 2021.





-- ANI

The Supreme Court Collegium has decided to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi high court to his parent high court in Allahabad after an adverse report against him following the recovery of huge amounts of cash from his residence.