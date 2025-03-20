HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'We want our daughter to be hanged alive'

Thu, 20 March 2025
08:51
Muskan Rastogi's mother
The parents of accused Muskan Rastogi, Pramod and Kavita, are devastated after their daughter, along with her partner, allegedly killed her husband, dismembered his body, and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar. 

Expressing their grief and anger over the incident, they demanded the death penalty for their daughter and the other accused. 

Speaking to ANI, accused's father said, "My daughter (Muskan) killed her husband (Saurabh)... She is not fit for society and is dangerous to everyone. I would advise others not to take such steps... She should be hanged till death, and if possible, it should be live..." 

Accused's mother, deeply distraught over the incident, said, "Saurabh was a good man... We demand justice, and we want her (Muskan) to be hanged till death." The accused's mother said that their son-in-law was a good man and they demanded justice for him. According to Meerut City SP Ayush Vikram Singh, the accused have been identified as Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla. "A person named Saurabh Rajput, working in merchant Navy, came home on March 4 and had been missing since then," SP Ayush Vikram Singh told ANI.

"The initial plan was to dispose of the body parts in a secluded location, but the duo eventually decided to keep it inside a large blue drum, filling it with cement and sand," said SP Singh.

