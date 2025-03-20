HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Value Stocks Rise But Bargains Hard To Find: ISec

Thu, 20 March 2025
Share:
15:58
image
A recent market correction has increased the number of 'investable value' stocks but deep bargains are hard to find, according to a report by ICICI Securities (ISec).

The percentage of 'investable value' stocks -- those offering favourable returns relative to bond yields -- has risen moderately to 16 per cent among the top 1,000 companies.

This is up from recent lows but still below the long-term average of 24 per cent.

ICICI Securities designates a stock as 'investable' if its earnings yield exceeds the bond yield and it offers a return on equity (RoE) of at least 14 per cent.

The report highlighted an improving landscape for equity investing compared to bonds. The risk premium, measured as the spread between earnings yield and average bond yields, has narrowed from a 130 basis points (bps) discount in July 2024 to just 25 bps.

With the Nifty 50 index's forward earnings yield at 5.24 per cent against an average India bond yield of 5.48 per cent, stocks are gradually approaching value territory.

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Musk sues Indian govt for censorship, IT Act violations
LIVE! Musk sues Indian govt for censorship, IT Act violations

Twist in Disha Salian death case: Aaditya Thackeray reacts
Twist in Disha Salian death case: Aaditya Thackeray reacts

Targeting Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party minister Nitesh Rane said as per the Supreme Court's past decisions, if a person is facing allegations of rape, he must be arrested.

'Chhaava' inciting communal tensions: UP cleric seeks ban
'Chhaava' inciting communal tensions: UP cleric seeks ban

Razvi claimed that the film portrayed Emperor Aurangzeb in a manner that provoked Hindu youths.

Union minister's relatives clash over tap water, 1 dead
Union minister's relatives clash over tap water, 1 dead

A dispute over tap water escalated into a fatal gun battle in a Bihar village, leaving one person dead and two others injured. The incident occurred in Jagatpur village, where brothers Vishwajit and Jayjit Yadav exchanged fire. The...

Capable women shouldn't ask for interim alimony: HC
Capable women shouldn't ask for interim alimony: HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled that qualified women with an earning capacity should not claim interim maintenance from their husbands, stating that the law does not promote idleness. The court dismissed a woman's plea for maintenance...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD