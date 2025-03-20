Value Stocks Rise But Bargains Hard To Find: ISec

15:58





The percentage of 'investable value' stocks -- those offering favourable returns relative to bond yields -- has risen moderately to 16 per cent among the top 1,000 companies.





This is up from recent lows but still below the long-term average of 24 per cent.





ICICI Securities designates a stock as 'investable' if its earnings yield exceeds the bond yield and it offers a return on equity (RoE) of at least 14 per cent.





The report highlighted an improving landscape for equity investing compared to bonds. The risk premium, measured as the spread between earnings yield and average bond yields, has narrowed from a 130 basis points (bps) discount in July 2024 to just 25 bps.





With the Nifty 50 index's forward earnings yield at 5.24 per cent against an average India bond yield of 5.48 per cent, stocks are gradually approaching value territory.





-- Business Standard

