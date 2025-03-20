HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two Bangladeshis arrested in Kerala for illegal stay

Thu, 20 March 2025
20:02
Two more Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Ernakulam district on Thursday for residing illegally in the country, the police said. 

With the arrest of Monirul Mulla (30) and Altab Ali (27), both natives of Mohammed Nagar in Bangladesh, the number of Bangladeshi nationals apprehended from the Ernakulam Rural district for illegally staying in the country has reached 40, they said. 

The two were taken into custody from Karukutty area near Kochi during a check conducted as part of the Operation Clean project being carried out under the supervision of district police chief Vaibhav Saxena. 

They crossed the border and reached West Bengal in 2017 and thereafter, obtained fake Aadhaar cards and other documents. 

These fake documents were used for getting mobile connections, accommodation and for other things, they added. 

They were staying in Angamaly and surrounding areas for some time, doing various jobs. 

During their questioning, the two revealed that they used to send money back to Bangladesh via an agent in West Bengal. -- PTI

