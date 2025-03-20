HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tin sheets around Aurangzeb's tomb amid calls to raze it

Thu, 20 March 2025
Share:
16:44
image
Amid demands that the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb situated in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar district be removed, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has put up tin sheets on two sides of the 18th century structure.
  
The decision was taken by the district administration two days ago when collector Dilip Swami and Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod visited the tomb at Khultabad with ASI officials.  

Tin sheets and wire fencing were put up on two sides of the structure on Wednesday night, a local official said.

A circular fence will also be installed around the tomb, a senior district official said.    

"The green net covering two sides of the tomb was in bad shape, and the structure was visible to those visiting the nearby Khwaja Syed Zainuddin Chishti grave. So we have installed tin sheets," he told PTI. 

A protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb led to violence in Nagpur on Monday. 

The 17th century Mughal emperor is in focus in the aftermath of the success of the Hindi language film Chhaava on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, second ruler of the Maratha state, who was brutally executed on Aurangzeb's orders. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tin sheets around Aurangzeb tomb amid calls to raze it
LIVE! Tin sheets around Aurangzeb tomb amid calls to raze it

'Chhaava' inciting communal tensions: UP cleric seeks ban
'Chhaava' inciting communal tensions: UP cleric seeks ban

Razvi claimed that the film portrayed Emperor Aurangzeb in a manner that provoked Hindu youths.

World Happiness Report: Finland tops list, India ranks...
World Happiness Report: Finland tops list, India ranks...

India has improved its ranking in the World Happiness Report 2025, climbing to 118th from 126th last year. However, it still lags behind neighbouring countries like Nepal, Pakistan, and Ukraine. Finland has topped the list for the eighth...

Mounjaro, weight-loss, diabetes drug, launched in India
Mounjaro, weight-loss, diabetes drug, launched in India

Mounjaro is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obesity) or 27 kg/m2 or greater...

Union minister's relatives clash over tap water, 1 dead
Union minister's relatives clash over tap water, 1 dead

A dispute over tap water escalated into a fatal gun battle in a Bihar village, leaving one person dead and two others injured. The incident occurred in Jagatpur village, where brothers Vishwajit and Jayjit Yadav exchanged fire. The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD