Tin sheets around Aurangzeb's tomb amid calls to raze it

16:44

Amid demands that the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb situated in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar district be removed, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has put up tin sheets on two sides of the 18th century structure.

The decision was taken by the district administration two days ago when collector Dilip Swami and Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod visited the tomb at Khultabad with ASI officials.





Tin sheets and wire fencing were put up on two sides of the structure on Wednesday night, a local official said.





A circular fence will also be installed around the tomb, a senior district official said.





"The green net covering two sides of the tomb was in bad shape, and the structure was visible to those visiting the nearby Khwaja Syed Zainuddin Chishti grave. So we have installed tin sheets," he told PTI.





A protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb led to violence in Nagpur on Monday.





The 17th century Mughal emperor is in focus in the aftermath of the success of the Hindi language film Chhaava on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, second ruler of the Maratha state, who was brutally executed on Aurangzeb's orders. -- PTI