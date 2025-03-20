HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Temple demolition in Delhi's Mayur Vihar deferred after MLA-led outrage

Thu, 20 March 2025
23:14
Delhi high court-ordered demolition drive against three temples in Mayur Vihar was postponed in the face of a protest led by the local MLA on Thursday.

A team of DDA accompanied by police reached the east Delhi locality around 4 am Thursday to raze Kali Mandir, Amarnath Mandir, and Badrinath Mandir supposedly built in a green belt in the area's Phase 2.

"As per the high court's order, the DDA team, along with police, reached Mayur Vihar Phase 2 in the Patparganj assembly. But we were already there, trying to ensure the temple remained safe," Patparganj MLA Ravinder Singh Negi said on X.

A DDA spokesperson confirmed that the demolition was postponed.

"We had to postpone the drive due to the outrage it sparked. However, our legal team is reviewing the matter," the spokesperson said.

Negi said that he and others had been present at the site since 3 am and made every effort to protect the temples.

He claimed that the drive was postponed after a discussion with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly, Atishi, claimed that the BJP's "double-engine government" first ordered the demolitions, deployed bulldozers and police, and then pretended to be unaware when a public outrage erupted. -- PTI

