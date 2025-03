20:19

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy at the iftar hosted by IUML/ANI on X





"I wish a very happy, peaceful Ramzan. We all should enjoy every festival...," she said.





Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha also attended the iftar party by the IUML.

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy on Thursday attended the iftar hosted by the Indian Union Muslim League.