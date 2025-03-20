Rupee rises 1 paisa to close at 86.36 against US dollar

19:39





Forex traders said the Indian rupee has staged a counterattack against external pressures, gaining support from strong foreign inflows into debt markets.





However, risks remain due to unabated foreign institutional investor sell-off, and uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariff stance could pose challenges to the rupee's upward momentum.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.39 then touched an intraday high of 86.20 and a low of 86.41 against the greenback.





The unit ended the session at 86.36 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 1 paisa from its previous closing level.





On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 19 paise to close at 86.37 against the US dollar.





This is the fifth straight session of gain for the rupee, during which it has added 87 paise. -- PTI

