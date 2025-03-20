Punjab govt invites SKM for meeting tomorrow

22:55

The invitation for the meeting comes ahead of the SKM's call for taking out a march to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on March 26.





According to the letter of the agriculture department director, which was released to the media by the SKM leaders, the meeting is proposed to be held at the Punjab Bhawan at 4 pm on Friday.





Besides SKM, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) has also been invited for the meeting.





The SKM and the BKU (Ugrahan) are not part of the farmers' protests at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.





These protests were spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.





A few days ago, the SKM had announced they would gather at the Sector-34 ground in Chandigarh on March 26 and from there march to the Punjab assembly.





On March 5, Punjab Police had thwarted farmers' attempt to go to Chandigarh on the SKM's call for a week-long 'dharna'. Many farmer leaders had then been "detained".





The SKM had announced the march in support of farmers' various demands including purchase of six crops at minimum support price by the state government. -- PTI

