Papa drum mein hain: Murdered man's daughter said

13:00

The accused with the police





The claim chillingly suggests that the child was aware of the murder and what followed.





Saurabh Rajput, who worked in London and was in Meerut to celebrate his daughter's sixth birthday, was murdered on March 4. His wife Muskaan and her lover Sahil chopped up the body into 15 pieces and buried them under wet cement in a drum, police have said.





Struggling to cope with the horrifying death of her young son, Renu Devi shared how pieces of his body were recovered from the plastic drum.





"They (Muskan and Sahil) murdered my son on March 4 and went for a trip. The house owner had earlier told her to vacate the room for renovation. When they came back, he sent labourers to vacate the room. They could not lift the drum. When they asked her (Muskaan) what was in it, she replied it was full of junk."





Renu Devi said a stench filled the air when the labourers opened the drum's lid. "They called the police. By the time the cops came, she (Muskaan) had reached her parents' place."





Earlier, Muskaan's mother Kavita Rastogi had told NDTV that Muskaan had confessed to them that she had killed Saurabh and that they immediately took her to the police.





Renu Devi, however, alleged that Muskaan's parents were trying to mislead and that her mother knew about the crime beforehand. "They must have consulted a lawyer, so they went to the police station." -- NDTV.

The six-year-old daughter of Meerut's Saurabh Rajput, allegedly murdered by his wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, kept telling neighbours, "Papa drum mein hai", Saurabh's mother Renu Devi has said.