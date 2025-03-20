HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Papa drum mein hain: Murdered man's daughter said

Thu, 20 March 2025
Share:
13:00
The accused with the police
The accused with the police
The six-year-old daughter of Meerut's Saurabh Rajput, allegedly murdered by his wife Muskaan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, kept telling neighbours, "Papa drum mein hai", Saurabh's mother Renu Devi has said.

The claim chillingly suggests that the child was aware of the murder and what followed.

Saurabh Rajput, who worked in London and was in Meerut to celebrate his daughter's sixth birthday, was murdered on March 4. His wife Muskaan and her lover Sahil chopped up the body into 15 pieces and buried them under wet cement in a drum, police have said. 

Struggling to cope with the horrifying death of her young son, Renu Devi shared how pieces of his body were recovered from the plastic drum. 

"They (Muskan and Sahil) murdered my son on March 4 and went for a trip. The house owner had earlier told her to vacate the room for renovation. When they came back, he sent labourers to vacate the room. They could not lift the drum. When they asked her (Muskaan) what was in it, she replied it was full of junk."

Renu Devi said a stench filled the air when the labourers opened the drum's lid. "They called the police. By the time the cops came, she (Muskaan) had reached her parents' place."

Earlier, Muskaan's mother Kavita Rastogi had told NDTV that Muskaan had confessed to them that she had killed Saurabh and that they immediately took her to the police.

Renu Devi, however, alleged that Muskaan's parents were trying to mislead and that her mother knew about the crime beforehand. "They must have consulted a lawyer, so they went to the police station." -- NDTV.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Grabbing breasts, snapping pyjama string not rape: HC
LIVE! Grabbing breasts, snapping pyjama string not rape: HC

Trump expects India to lower tariffs, 'but from April 2...'
Trump expects India to lower tariffs, 'but from April 2...'

"India and everybody would think of them as an ally. I can say the same for others. But this is a group of wonderful nations that is countering other countries that look to hurt us on trade," he added.

Nagpur violence: Police to identify 1,000 suspects
Nagpur violence: Police to identify 1,000 suspects

Police in Nagpur, Maharashtra, have formed 18 special teams to track down and arrest those involved in the violence that erupted in the city on Monday. As of Thursday, 69 people have been arrested in connection with the riots, while 200...

Indian student detained in US for opposing Israel policy
Indian student detained in US for opposing Israel policy

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, has been detained by US immigration authorities. His lawyer alleges the detention is due to his wife's Palestinian heritage and the government's...

The North-South Battle Gets Ugly
The North-South Battle Gets Ugly

With its age-old fascination for education, southern states have done better than the North.Start-ups, IT hubs, and industry majors setting up shop have changed the face of the South.Nearly 79% of global offices set up by international...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD