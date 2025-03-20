HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

No support for bandh on March 22: Karnataka deputy CM

Thu, 20 March 2025
Share:
23:59
Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar
Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar
Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the state government would not encourage a bandh and that the administration would speak to pro-Kannada organisations that have called for a statewide shutdown on March 22 to make them understand that it is not the "right approach". 

Shivakumar was responding to Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in the Legislative Council regarding the Karnataka bandh on March 22, which could impact lakhs of SSLC (Class 10) students appearing for their exams that day. 

Kannada Okkuta, an umbrella organisation representing various pro-Kannada groups, has called for the bandh to protest the alleged assault on a state-run bus conductor in the border district of Belagavi last month for not knowing Marathi. 

 "It (the bandh) is not needed at this time. They (the organisations) should have spoken to the government about it. It will affect students. We (the government) have also planned to launch a month-long water conservation campaign along with the Cauvery aarti on March 22, which is World Water Day," Shivakumar said. Speaking to reporters, he said, "We don't encourage a bandh. The courts also do not support a bandh, whether it is political or organised by any group." 

Further, he said, "We will make them (the organisations) understand that it is not the right course of action, as it will impact students whose exams have already begun." 

"I have asked officials to speak to them (Kannada organisations). They (the organisations) cannot take the law into their own hands. I will speak to our officers and make a statement." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RG Kar protest leader Dr Goswami shifted to Darjeeling
LIVE! RG Kar protest leader Dr Goswami shifted to Darjeeling

Will Sunita, Wilmore get overtime for longer space stay?
Will Sunita, Wilmore get overtime for longer space stay?

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who returned to Earth after spending 286 days in space, will not receive any overtime for their extended stay, despite their spacecraft malfunctioning. NASA rules state astronauts are treated...

Enraged over pay cut, Pune driver set afire vehicle
Enraged over pay cut, Pune driver set afire vehicle

A disgruntled driver allegedly set a minibus on fire near Pune, killing four employees and injuring ten others. The driver, Janardan Hambardekar, was angry after his salary was cut and procured benzene to start the fire. He is currently...

25 Indians on death row in UAE, govt tells RS
25 Indians on death row in UAE, govt tells RS

The Indian government has informed Parliament that 25 Indian nationals have been sentenced to death in the UAE, but the judgments are yet to be implemented. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that 10,152 Indian prisoners, including...

Modi's Media Triumph With Uncertain Returns
Modi's Media Triumph With Uncertain Returns

'Unsurprisingly, Trump shared Modi's podcast with Fridman on his Truth account.''The intentions of Trump, a transactional president, are never easy to tell.''We will know in the next fortnight if and when he unfolds reciprocal tariffs on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD