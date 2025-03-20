HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nitish leaves dais before National Anthem at event

Thu, 20 March 2025
21:48
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday abruptly left the dais ahead of national anthem at the inauguration of an international sports event here, much to the surprise of the organisers. 

The septuagenarian was brought back by officials after a few minutes, and the programme resumed. 

The Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 is being held at the Pataliputra Sports Complex, with 300 players and support staff from 21 countries taking part. 

At the inaugural ceremony of the tournament, the CM left cabinet colleagues and officials flummoxed when he abruptly got up from his seat and walked down the dais, as soon as the moderator announced it was time for the national anthem. Kumar, 74, walked towards the participants and greeted them with a "namaste" and a wave of the hand. 

A cultural programme was also organised on the occasion and one of the performers, who wore a mask that resembled the head of an animal, approached the CM for a handshake. 

Kumar, who was visibly jovial after a day at state legislature where both Houses witnessed his fits of anger, appeared to be frightened and insisted that the mask be taken off. 

The performer obliged and the CM shook hands, surrounded by ministers and officials. -- PTI

