HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

National Security Shapes Business Decisions: Jaishankar

Thu, 20 March 2025
Share:
09:50
image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that business decisions are increasingly linked to national security. 

"The world today makes business decisions factoring in national security in a manner in which it did not do so before, especially in the digital era,' Jaishankar said on the last day of this year's Raisina Dialogue, a strategic affairs conference hosted by the ministry of external affairs and the Observer Research Foundation. 

Speaking during a session on the intersection of government and business, he said, be it tariffs or sanctions, the "weaponisation' of economic activity is now a reality -- "countries use them'. 

"It could be financial flows, energy supplies, or technology. This is the reality of the world,' he said. India would have to negotiate the best deals possible because "governments fight for their businesses," he added. 

"You're fighting for your comprehensive national power of which business makes a very important contribution." One way to handle the "weaponisation' of economic activity, he said, is "to stay on the right side of the weapon so that you don't get hit." 

In the digital era, he noted, cost and efficiency are no longer the main drivers of business decisions. "It is about comfort. It is about trust.' He added that business conversations today revolve around "trust and reliable partnerships'. India is currently engaged in three major trade negotiations with the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States. 

He described these countries as not only India's growth markets and technology partners but also key destinations for Indian students and tourists. "These are, in many ways, our connectivity partners. They are our strategic partners.' Since taking office in January, US President Donald Trump has said India must reduce its trade surplus -- currently around $50 billion, according to MEA data -- with the US. Trump, who has announced or threatened sanctions against various countries, said the US would like India to buy defence goods worth billions of dollars.

-- Satarupa Bhattacharjya and Bhaswar Kumar, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RG Kar victim's parents finally get death certificate
LIVE! RG Kar victim's parents finally get death certificate

2 knives, drugs: How wife, lover planned husband's murder
2 knives, drugs: How wife, lover planned husband's murder

"The initial plan was to dispose of the body parts in a secluded location, but the duo eventually decided to keep it inside a large blue drum, filling it with cement and sand," said SP Singh.

RSS: 'Any Type Of Violence Is Not Good'
RSS: 'Any Type Of Violence Is Not Good'

Prime Minister Modi will visit RSS headquarters in Nagpur on March 30.

Leaders, Heed The 11-Year Rule!
Leaders, Heed The 11-Year Rule!

There is a reason this 11 year phenomenon is a rule as much as it is an observation. It speaks to the nature of man and what humans are like, explains Aakar Patel.

Diabetes Drug Price Drops 90%
Diabetes Drug Price Drops 90%

India is home to more than 100 million diabetics, and the demand for anti-diabetic drugs is on the rise -- the Rs 20,611 crore anti-diabetic drug market in India is growing at 9 per cent or so.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD