Follow Rediff on:      
Muslim cleric demands action against female cop molesters

Thu, 20 March 2025
11:16
image
Muslim cleric Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain on Thursday condemned the alleged molestation of policewoman during the Nagpur violence which unfolded three days ago, demanding strict action against the culprits. 

"The case of molestation of women police personnel which came to light in connection with the Nagpur violence is very regrettable and shameful. Women police personnel are serving the country and working in the interest of people. In such a situation, criminals are molesting them, I demand strict action against them," Husain told ANI. 

Earlier on March 19, Nagpur police registered an FIR on the alleged molestation of policewoman, with the FIR saying that a mob attempted to disrobe her and shouted insulting slogans. The FIR also alleges that a mob shouted inappropriate slogans at other women and vandalised a vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Muslim cleric further criticised Congress leader Imran Masood for demanding to change the name of Saharanpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh to Maa Shakambhari and asking the party to clarify if they are "in line with BJP" regarding changing names or not. 

"The way Congress MP Imran Masood from Saharanpur is demanding that the railway station be renamed as Maa Shakumbhari Devi, on the other hand, UP CM Yogi Adityanath is already talking about changing names. So I would like to ask the Congress whether they will give a reply to that, or is Congress also working on the same line as BJP?" Husain asked.

