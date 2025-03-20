HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha Cong team to visit riot-affected areas in Nagpur

Thu, 20 March 2025
20:35
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal on Thursday set up a committee of party leaders to visit the riot-affected areas of Nagpur. 

Large-scale stone pelting and arson were reported in several parts of Vidarbha's largest city on Monday evening after rumours began circulating about a chadar' with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. 

The committee set up by Sapkal includes AICC in charge of Goa Manikrao Thakare, senior leaders Nitin Raut, Yashomati Thakur, Hussain Dalwai and Sajid Pathan. Nagpur district congress chief and MLA Vikas Thakare is the convenor and AICC secretary Praful Gudade Patil is the coordinator, party functionaries said. 

The violence and arson that rocked Nagpur on Monday night was a black spot on the state's glory. 

It was very unfortunate that some people tried to disrupt peace in the state. 

"There is need to ensure peace and social harmony. The committee will visit riot affected areas, talk to the locals," a Congress statement informed. 

Thirty-three police personnel, including three DCP rank officers, were injured. -- PTI

