Lisa Ray says AI 'denied' medical waiver for her ailing father, airline says baseless

Thu, 20 March 2025
20:46
"Where's the empathy," asked actor-model Lisa Ray after Air India "denied" her a waiver when she had to change her travel plans due to her 92-year-old father's ill health. 

In its response, Air India said Ray's claim that the airline didn't display empathy for her unwell father is "unfounded". 

Ray, known for starring in movies such as Kasoor, Water and Bollywood/Hollywood, tagged the air carrier in a post on X on Wednesday. 

Her travel destination was not known. 

"Here we go again @airindia My father is 92, unwell and I have to cancel travel due to his ailing condition. Submitted doctors letter and the waiver was denied? How is that possible? Where is the empathy from an airline that is claiming to care about passengers?" she wrote. 

On Thursday, an Air India spokesperson issued a statement saying: "The claim that Air India did not display empathy for her unwell father is unfounded, as the passenger herself mentioned that she is booked to fly Air India along with two other co-passengers that does not include her father, whose medical documents she has submitted." 

According to the airline, Ray had purchased the ticket from "a travel agent and had first reached out to the travel agent, and not to Air India". 

"After the passenger raised the matter to Air India, the Air India team reached out to her and, as an exception, offered solutions that included a free date change or a one-year period to utilise the tickets for future travel. She declined the offer and requested for a full refund of her ticket, instead," the spokesperson said. -- PTI

