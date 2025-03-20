Last person to see Sudiksha leaves Dominican Republic

The last person to see the missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki has left the Caribbean nation. Joshua Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud University in Minnesota, is allowed full rights under Dominican law and unrestricted freedom of movement.





It is not known where Riibe traveled after leaving the Dominican Republic.





Riibe had been detained by Dominican police, but on Tuesday a judge ordered his release, saying he could cooperate with authorities without being detained. He was not named as a suspect.





Riibe has told police he was drinking with Konanki on the beach and they were kissing in the ocean when they got caught in a current. Riibe said he was a former lifeguard and helped bring her ashore. He told investigators he vomited upon reaching the beach and that Konanki said she was going to fetch her things. When he looked up, she was gone. He said he was later surprised to hear of her disappearance.