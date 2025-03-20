HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Investors' wealth surges Rs 17.43 lakh cr in four days of market rally

Thu, 20 March 2025
Share:
18:25
image
Market investors kitty swelled by Rs 17.43 lakh crore in four days of sharp rally in equities where the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped over 3 per cent. 

On Thursday, the 30-share benchmark Sensex jumped 899.01 points or 1.19 percent to settle at 76,348.06, regaining the 76,000 level. 

During the day, it soared 1,007.2 points or 1.33 percent to 76,456.25. 

In four days, the Sensex zoomed 2,519.15 points or 3.41 percent. 

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged Rs 17,43,418.8 crore to Rs 4,08,61,851.73 crore ($4.73 trillion) in four days. 

"Benchmark indices got a Fed booster shot on Thursday extending gains for fourth straight session, after the US Fed kept the forecast for two rate cuts in 2025 intact despite inflation risks from Trump's trade war. Broader mid and smallcaps also posted gains for the day. All major sectors also logged gains in broad-based rally with Nifty IT recovering from steep losses in recent weeks," Satish Chandra Aluri, Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk, said. 

The US Fed is undoubtedly the driving force behind today's market rally as markets took comfort from the strong overnight gains in US indices, after Fed kept the projection for two rate cuts in 2025 unchanged, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP's 3-line whip to MPs to be in Parl tomorrow
LIVE! BJP's 3-line whip to MPs to be in Parl tomorrow

Nagpur minority leader Fahim Khan booked for sedition
Nagpur minority leader Fahim Khan booked for sedition

The cyber police in Nagpur have booked local leader Fahim Khan and five others on charges of sedition and spreading misinformation on social media during the violence that erupted in the city on Monday. The department has also sought...

2 'Honey Trap' Attempts on K'taka Minister: Jarkiholi
2 'Honey Trap' Attempts on K'taka Minister: Jarkiholi

Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has claimed that two unsuccessful "honey trap" attempts were made on a senior minister in the state. He has called for a police investigation into the matter, condemning the incident as a...

Daggubatti, Deverakonda, booked over betting apps
Daggubatti, Deverakonda, booked over betting apps

Six Telugu film actors, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and Vijay Deverkonda, along with 19 social media influencers have been booked for allegedly promoting betting apps. A businessman filed a complaint alleging that the...

Meerut victim's mother says inlaws knew of his murder
Meerut victim's mother says inlaws knew of his murder

New details have emerged in the murder of Saurabh Rajput in Meerut, India, with his family alleging that the accused wife's parents knew about the crime beforehand. The deceased's daughter reportedly said 'Papa is in the drum,'...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD