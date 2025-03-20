Investors' wealth surges Rs 17.43 lakh cr in four days of market rally

18:25





On Thursday, the 30-share benchmark Sensex jumped 899.01 points or 1.19 percent to settle at 76,348.06, regaining the 76,000 level.





During the day, it soared 1,007.2 points or 1.33 percent to 76,456.25.





In four days, the Sensex zoomed 2,519.15 points or 3.41 percent.





The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged Rs 17,43,418.8 crore to Rs 4,08,61,851.73 crore ($4.73 trillion) in four days.





"Benchmark indices got a Fed booster shot on Thursday extending gains for fourth straight session, after the US Fed kept the forecast for two rate cuts in 2025 intact despite inflation risks from Trump's trade war. Broader mid and smallcaps also posted gains for the day. All major sectors also logged gains in broad-based rally with Nifty IT recovering from steep losses in recent weeks," Satish Chandra Aluri, Analyst, Lemonn Markets Desk, said.





The US Fed is undoubtedly the driving force behind today's market rally as markets took comfort from the strong overnight gains in US indices, after Fed kept the projection for two rate cuts in 2025 unchanged, he added. -- PTI

